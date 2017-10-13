Report provides granular data on commercial vehicle use in U.S.

Sources for commercial-vehicle sales are plentiful, but an accurate accounting of utilization by fleet size and location, vehicle weight class, age and brand had never existed, until a just-released report erased this information gap.

The new “Wards CV Utilization Report” goes in-depth into commercial vehicles to identify 28.5 million CVs in the U.S. by size, use, industry, age and brand. It dives many levels deeper than existing production data, examining statistics on trucks in service today and breaking out the data across various operating categories.

The report is a collaboration between the transportation-analysis teams of WardsAuto and sister brand FleetSeek. It considers commercial-vehicle utilization across gross-vehicle-weight ratings, fleet type, industry, geography, age and brand. In addition, the report provides a detailed profile of the current U.S. trucking population that highlights different uses, requirements and expectations in the wide-ranging commercial-vehicle sector.

The data is summarized from FleetSeek’s database of trucking operations in North America as well as research performed by WardsAuto Intelligence analysts.

The report is available for purchase at http://intelligence.wardsauto.com/commercial-vehicle-utilization-report. For more information contact Richard White at richard.white@penton.com.