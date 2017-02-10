LUTON, U.K. – Vauxhall releases the first official renderings of its new Insignia Sports Tourer that sheds the weight of three full-grown passengers over the current car.

The model, making its world debut at next month’s Geneva auto show, claims a curb weight 440 lbs. (200 kg) less than the last-generation vehicle while offering more passenger and cargo capacity.

Based on an all-new vehicle architecture, cargo capacity is increased to 57 cu.-ft. (1,640 L), more than 3.5 cu.-ft. (100 L) more than the outgoing model. The trunk is lengthened 3.8 ins. (97 mm) to 79 ins. (2,005 mm) compared with the outgoing model and offering 40/20/40 foldable seats.

Passenger headroom is increased 1.2 ins. (31 mm), shoulder room 1 in. (25 mm) and space for the hips 1.1 ins. (27 mm). There’s also an optional full-length panoramic sunroof.

A comprehensive lightweighting program compensates for new high-tech features including all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring and 8-speed automatic transmission. In a Vauxhall first there is an active aluminum hood that saves weight while improving pedestrian protection. Other technologies include next-generation IntelliLux LED matrix lighting, lane-keep assist, heads-up display, front- and rear-seat heating and a heated windshield.

Infotainment and connectivity features include the latest-generation IntelliLink systems and Vauxhall OnStar, which with the launch of the Insignia Sports Tourer will offer even more functionality.

“Vauxhall’s best-ever product portfolio will get even better with the launch of the new Insignia Grand Sport,” says Rory Harvey, Vauxhall’s chairman and managing director. “It has all of the elegance of its Insignia Grand Sport sibling but with even more practicality.”