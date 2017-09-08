HiLux dethrones Ford Ranger as best-selling commercial vehicle in August.
The usual uncertainty over New Zealand’s general election failed to slow new-vehicle sales, with August deliveries up 3.0% at 13,063 units. The Motor Industry Assn. says this left year-to-date sales up 11.3% at 103,771 units. CEO David Crawford says it’s earliest in the year the total has topped 100,000 units. “By way of comparison, at the height of the global financial crisis in 2009 there were only 45,384 vehicles sold to the end of August,” he says in a ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"New Zealand Light-Vehicle Sales Up 3% in August" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.