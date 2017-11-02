Toyota Corolla No.1 seller in October.
New Zealand’s dealers chalk up the best October on record and the second-best month ever as light-vehicle sales soar 4.6% to 15,630 units. The Motor Industry Assn. says the result left year-to-date sales up 9.6% at 133,766 units, with the passenger and SUV segment up 6.3% at 90,060 and commercial vehicles ahead 18.0% at 43,706. MIA CEO David Crawford says it was only the second time the new-vehicle market has topped 15,000 units in a month, the first occurring in June. “The ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"New Zealand LV Market Coming Off Best-Ever October" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.