Mazda CX-5 topped car/SUV segment in April.
New Zealand’s April new-vehicle sales set yet another record, even though the result was hampered by supply restraints. The Motor Industry Assn. data shows deliveries rose 7% to 10,635 units in the month. MIA CEO David Crawford says the robust growth in the new-vehicle sector continues to perform above market expectations. “Monthly registrations of 10,635 vehicles were the strongest…April on record and only the second time since the MIA began collecting data that the ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"New Zealand Market Notches Another Record in April" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.