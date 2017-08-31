Nissan jumps from fifth to first place in the latest rankings of most-viewed car commercials, compiled for WardsAuto by iSpot.tv.

The Nissan spot celebrates the return of football season by giving fans and past Heisman Trophy winners a chance to experience the brand’s lineup of models including the ’17 Titan. The ad for the Nissan Bottom Line Model Year-End Event racked up the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings.

Chevrolet maintains its hold on two places in the Aug. 21-27 rankings by promoting its Summer Drive event in different ways. At No.2, a spot for the Cruze LT features music by The Hives. In the fifth-ranked commercial, Chevy surprises owners of a competing pickup brand with its new Silverado.

The model-year-end sales continue with Volkswagen’s No.3 spot in which a customer daydreams she’s scoring a winning basket, only to be woken up to reality (which includes the possibility of scoring a last-minute deal on a ’17 Jetta or Passat).

Hanging in at No.4 is Hyundai’s enduring “Sweet Caroline” duet between Sonata drivers. The ad not only invites viewers to sing along to Neil Diamond but also snags an iSpot Attention Score of 96.7, which represents nearly 6% fewer interruptions of ad play (including changing the channel or bringing up the program guide) compared to the auto industry average.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TV screens.

Data provided by

1. Nissan: Bottom Line Model Year-End Event: Heisman Trophy 238,860,885 Impressions, 93.86 Attention Score, $1,721,116 Est. TV Spend

2. Chevrolet: New Excitement: Cruze LT 230,585,575 Impressions, 87.52 Attention Score, $1,563,987 Est. TV Spend

3. Volkswagen 212,687,620 Impressions, 89.09 Attention Score, $2,189,644 Est. TV Spend

4. Hyundai 212,434,738 Impressions, 96.68 Attention Score, $5,772,598 Est. TV Spend

5. Chevrolet: Chevy Summer Drive: Chevy Surprises F-150 Owners 205,232,015 Impressions, 85.82 Attention Score, $1,522,189 Est. TV Spend