Nissan leads iSpot.tv’s rankings of the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have garnered the most impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings – for a third straight week.

Topping the chart for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1 is a 10-second ad (compared with the usual 30- or 60-second spots we see) advertising the ’17 Rogue Sport with a focus on its intelligent safety shield technology.

Chevrolet boasts three out of the top five most-viewed commercials. In second place is an ad that discusses the importance of dependability and mentions the brand has won J.D. Power dependability awards two years running. Its No.3 spot features a mystery truck with a steel-reinforced bed that is revealed to a group of surprised drivers to be a Chevy.

Jeep takes fourth place with a high-energy ad featuring music by Imagine Dragons. Models including the ’17 Renegade literally trailblaze through tricky terrain while showing off features such as large sunroofs and Uconnect technology. This spot has the best iSpot Attention Index (131) in our ranking, getting 31% fewer interruptions than the average auto ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Finally, for the second week in a row, fifth place goes to a Chevy commercial in which a valet gives drivers waiting for their own cars a chance to test the ’18 Equinox LT.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TV screens.

Data provided by

1. Nissan 317,634,771 Impressions, 69.90 Attention Score, 43 Attention Index, $6,854,299 Est. TV Spend

2. Chevrolet: Who's the Most Dependable? 223,521,373 Impressions, 86.01 Attention Score, 93 Attention Index, $6,636,406 Est. TV Spend

3. Chevrolet: Chevy Surprises F-150 Owners 219,534,818 Impressions, 67.29 Attention Score, 40 Attention Index, $3,365,656 Est. TV Spend

4. Jeep: Jeep Celebration Event: Go Anywhere 184,677,240 Impressions, 91.06 Attention Score, 131 Attention Index, $2,893,769 Est. TV Spend

5. Chevrolet: Valet 172,670,213 Impressions, 84.54 Attention Score, 84 Attention Index, $3,258,384 Est. TV Spend