Nissan announces production of its fifth-generation Micra minicar will return to Europe, sharing Renault’s facilities at Flins in France.

In production for seven years at Chennai, India, the new Micra becomes the first Nissan car to be built at a Renault plant in Europe. The Flins plant also assembles Renault Clio and Renault Zoe models.

The new Micra is longer, wider and lower as part of a move to reposition it at the heart of the highly competitive European B-hatchback segment.

Nissan has high hopes for the contemporary look and premium feel that continues inside the Micra, with a high-quality cabin that boasts 2-tone soft-touch materials as standard across the range.

A roomier cabin space and a 300-L trunk come courtesy of an overall dimension increase of 6.8 ins. (174 mm) to 157.4 ins. (3,999 mm), 3 ins. (78 mm) in width to 68.6 ins. (1,743 mm), while a more aggressive coupe profile is achieved by height being lowered 2.1 ins. (55 mm) to 57.3 ins. (1,455 mm).

The new car boasts premium-level advanced-driver-assistance features including lane-keep assist, 360-degree camera, traffic-sign recognition, blindspot warning and automatic high beam.

Engine options are a 0.9L 3-cyl. turbocharged gasoline version making 90 hp; a 1.0L 3-cyl. naturally aspirated gasoline model good for 71 hp; and a 1.5L turbodiesel creating 90 hp and a beefy 162 lb.-ft. (220 Nm) of torque.

For music fans, a highlight of the new Micra will be the Bose Personal audio system with advanced speakers built into the driver’s headrest. The car will be available with a wide range of personalization options, modifying the exterior and interior with premium components in a variety of contemporary colors.

“We have taken the European compact car segment to a new level by focusing on what customers really want today and expect tomorrow,” says Guillaume Cartier, senior vice president-sales and marketing at Nissan Europe. “The all-new Nissan Micra is an exceptional car, characterized by its expressive design, uplifting interior and confident drive.

“There is so much affection in Europe for the Micra, clearly demonstrated by more than three decades of heritage and more than 3.5 million sales.”