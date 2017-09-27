An ad for Nissan’s ’17 Rogue again tops iSpot.tv’s rankings of the automotive commercials that have racked up the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings.

The week of Sept. 18-24 was the second in a row to find Nissan atop the chart with its upbeat spot with a video-game feel. A young man cycles through color options for his Rogue before jumping in and driving to meet his date with the help of special features such as automatic emergency braking, all-wheel drive and an around-view monitor.

Chevrolet again is in second place, but with a different ad than last time. This spot for the ’17 Silverado features drivers of a competing pickup-truck brand who are happily surprised to learn the disguised vehicle in front of them in fact is a Chevy.

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and his daughter Riley star in the No.3 ad for the Infiniti Q50. Riley dreams up a special test track for her dad to take a spin on and, thanks to Infiniti’s drive-assist technologies, he’s up to the challenge. This spot had the best iSpot Attention Index (125) in our ranking, getting 25% fewer interruptions than the average auto ad (interruptions include changing the channel, calling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

The Kia hamsters make an appearance in fourth place with a baby hamster that zooms through a hospital before making a grand escape and parachuting into the new Soul Turbo via its panoramic sunroof. Finally, Chevrolet closes out the ranking with its enduring spot (more than 9,400 airings) in which a valet switches customers’ cars to give them a chance to experience the ’18 Equinox LT.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TV screens.

Data provided by

1. Nissan: Date With Mia 307,123,823 Impressions, 78.58 Attention Score, 58 Attention Index, $3,597,755 Est. TV Spend

2. Chevrolet: Chevy Surprises F-150 Owners 220,255,787 Impressions, 68.13 Attention Score, 39 Attention Index, $2,274,067 Est. TV Spend

3. Infiniti: Road of Her Dreams 193,312,298 Impressions, 90.74 Attention Score, 125 Attention Index, $3,602,778 Est. TV Spend

4. Kia: The Turbo Hamster Has Arrived 190,878,002 Impressions, 74.91 Attention Score, 49 Attention Index, $5,068,392 Est. TV Spend

5. Chevrolet: Valet 185,403,016 Impressions, 90.28 Attention Score, 121 Attention Index, $2,842,013 Est. TV Spend