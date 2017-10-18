Real people help Chevrolet top iSpot.tv’s latest rankings of automotive commercials that have received the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings.

Chevy’s No.1 ad for the week of Oct. 9-15, celebrating Truck Month, took No.2 last time. In it, “real people (not actors)” guess which truck brands offer best-in-class horsepower and off-road capabilities and are pleasantly surprised when the bowtie brand’s models fit the bill.

Last week’s chart leader Mitsubishi slips to second place with an ad spotlighting the ’17 Outlander, a model that comes fully equipped with just about everything (the brand promises) a family needs, including a multiview camera system, blindspot warning and forward-collision mitigation.

No.3 goes to Land Rover’s commercial for the Range Rover Velar which, the ad hints, can command respect even from a pack of fierce, barking dogs. This spot has the best iSpot Attention Index (153) in the rankings, getting 53% fewer interruptions than the average auto ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Nissan grabs fourth place with an ad for the ’17 Rogue, featuring the classic Journey anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’.” When a family gets a little bored of their Frisbee game, they jump into the Rogue and zoom through the city safely (with an assist from the automatic emergency braking system), arriving at a playing field just in time to give their dachshund a chance for an epic airborne catch.

Alfa Romeo wraps up the ranking with a short (15-second) but compelling spot for the ’18 Stelvio, the company’s first SUV – and, the ad professes, the “end of your search, your drive, your dream.”

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 7 million smart TVs.

1. Chevrolet: Truck Month: Choice Without Compromise 248,834,946 Impressions, 87.86 Attention Score, 107 Attention Index, $2,270,579 Est. TV Spend

2. Mitsubishi 205,139,553 Impressions, 90.41 Attention Score, 126 Attention Index, $3,358,246 Est. TV Spend

3. Land Rover: Respect 200,851,041 Impressions, 93.91 Attention Score, 153 Attention Index, $3,978,971 Est. TV Spend

4. Nissan 199,982,381 Impressions, 86.24 Attention Score, 95 Attention Index, $3,452,099 Est. TV Spend

5. Alfa Romeo: Unforgettable 157,360,346 Impressions, 88.21 Attention Score, 109 Attention Index, $2,141,540 Est. TV Spend