An ad for the ’17 Mitsubishi Outlander tops iSpot.tv’s latest rankings of the automotive commercials that have racked up the highest number of impressions across national broadcast and cable TV airings.

The most-viewed ad for the week of Oct. 2-8 features the Outlander’s multiview camera system, blindspot warning and forward-collision mitigation. This spot has the best iSpot Attention Index (131) in the rankings, with 31% fewer interruptions than the average auto ad (interruptions include changing the channel, calling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Chevrolet celebrates its Truck Month with the No.2 spot that illustrates the solid choices people have when it comes to truck options. Not only do the Silverado HD, Silverado and Colorado models offer best-in-class horsepower and off-road capabilities, according to Chevy’s ad, but for a limited time, qualified customers can get interest-free financing for 72 months.

Third place goes to Hyundai’s enduring ad for the ’17 Sonata featuring “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond that begs for a sing-along. The spot, which has had more than 8,500 airings, has been on and off the chart for months.

At No.4, Lexus imagines a world without accidents. With the ’18 LS, Lexus says it’s working toward that vision by integrating automatic brakes and active steering into its safety system.

Lincoln wraps up the ranking with a smooth spot highlighting the Continental’s “perfect position seats” that can adapt to each driver’s unique contours.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 7 million smart TVs.

1. Mitsubishi 225,701,794 Impressions, 91.05 Attention Score, 131 Attention Index, $4,041,823 Est. TV Spend

2. Chevrolet: Truck Month: Choice Without Compromise 197,376,252 Impressions, 85.17 Attention Score, 88 Attention Index, $5,517,805 Est. TV Spend

3. Hyundai 151,371,154 Impressions, 84.47 Attention Score, 84 Attention Index, $3,753,257 Est. TV Spend

4. Lexus: Safety System: A World Without Accidents 135,678,656 Impressions, 85.71 Attention Score, 91 Attention Index, $4,461,368 Est. TV Spend

5. Lincoln Motor Company: Formation 117,399,871 Impressions, 77.51 Attention Score, 58 Attention Index, $5,122,267 Est. TV Spend