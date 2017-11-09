The Australian Automobile Assn. says vehicle emissions testing has become a game and consumers are losing.

It launches a petition campaign to get the federal government to introduce real-world emissions testing for new cars and to make that information available to consumers.

The group says its real-world testing shows consumers may be paying more for vehicles they believe are saving fuel and the environment, but don’t live up to the claims.

AAA CEO Michael Bradley says the results reinforce concerns consumers increasingly are paying for technologies that reduce consumption and emissions in a laboratory but fail to deliver in the real world.

“More-stringent emissions laws are meant to reduce pollution and drive down fuel use, however, our results suggest such benefits largely occur only in the laboratory,” Bradley says in a statement.

“Popular cars on the Australian market are using up to 59% more fuel than advertised and emitting more than seven times the legal limit of some noxious emissions,” he says. “It’s becoming clear that as emissions standards tighten, the gap between laboratory results and real-world results is widening, meaning consumers and the environment are increasingly being ripped off.”

The AAA has not named the vehicles it tested.

With growing recognition that vehicles are optimized for laboratory performance, Bradley says several international jurisdictions are moving to introduce real-world emissions testing.

The group wants a federally regulated real-world emissions test program for new cars, modeled on the European standard but modified to take account of Australian conditions – allowing for variations such as higher urban average speeds, lower highway maximum speeds and a warmer climate.

“Australian motorists have a right to accurate information about fuel consumption and environmental performance when buying a new car,” Bradley says. “The current system is misleading consumers and regulators. Only real-world testing can drive down costs to consumers and deliver meaningful environmental benefit.”