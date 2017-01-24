Australian Subaru distributor and retailer Inchcape is expanding in South America with the acquisition of distribution rights in several countries from Empresas Indumotora. Inchcape’s largest acquisition in 20 years will see it invest in its existing markets of Chile and Peru and enter the new markets of Colombia and Argentina.

The deal makes Inchcape South America’s leading distribution partner for Subaru, building on its successful long-term partnership with the automaker in Australia and New Zealand.

Indumotora was created in 1922 and is one of South America’s leading distribution operations. Its relationships with Subaru and commercial-vehicle brand Hino date from 1977.

Subaru Australia Managing Director Colin Christie says the Australian company has operated for 30 years as an automotive distributor in South America.

“Inchcape’s acquisition of a scale distribution platform in South America marks an exciting development for the company as we continue to expand globally,” Christie says in a statement.

“Inchcape has been the exclusive distributor for Subaru cars and parts in Australia for over 20 years and it is encouraging to see the results of our strong relationship here helping to generate opportunities for both Inchcape and Subaru in other markets across the world.”