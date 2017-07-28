Kia gets new crack at Pakistan market after building 5,223 Spectra models locally from 1999-2004.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pakistan’s ministry of industries and production grants Category-A Greenfield investment status to four investor groups, effectively greenlighting their plans to establish auto-making plants in the country.

The ministry signed the investment agreement July 17 with Hyundai Nishat Motor, a South Korean-Pakistan joint venture based in Lahore; Kia-Lucky Motors Pakistan, another South Korea-Pakistan JV based in Karachi; Lahore-based United Motors; and Regal Automobiles of Karachi.

“The Ministry of Industries and Production has allowed four auto investors to set up plants in Pakistan,” says Shah Jahan Shah, a spokesman for the ministry.

Shah says the investors will have to sign an agreement with the ministry to ensure their projects comply with the Pakistan government’s Automotive Development Policy (2016-2021), which grants tariff and direct-support benefits to companies complying with commitments including abiding by environmental, quality and safety standards.

They also will have to demonstrate compliance with relevant statutory regulatory orders and meet various timelines regarding completion of the projects to benefit from development-policy incentives.

Ministry officials expect a combined investment of $372 million will be made by three of the four companies granted greenfield investment status.

According to business plans submitted to Pakistan’s Engineering Development Board, Kia-Lucky Motors Pakistan will invest $190 million; Hyundai-Nashat will invest $164 million; and United Motors will invest $18.1 million. Officials were unable to supply documents regarding planned investments by Regal Automobiles.

The Kia project will benefit from the participation of Lucky Motors’ owner, Pakistan-based conglomerate Yunus Brothers Group, which has major industrial infrastructure in the country, also owning Lucky Cement and chemical group ICI Pakistan.

Lucky Motors and Kia have not announced what models they intend to produce in Pakistan. However, Kia previously produced the Kia Classic natural-gas vehicle and Kia Spectra in Pakistan from 1999 to 2005 under a joint venture with Pakistan-based Dewan Motors. Output was on a small scale, however. According to Pakistan Auto­motive Manufacturers Assn. (PAMA) data, the local build of the Kia Classic in the 2002-2003 financial year was 459 units, which plunged to 188 in 2003-2004; while 465 units were produced in 2004-2005.

Kia Spectra output in Pakistan began with 890 units in 1999-2000, followed by 1,784 units, 2,091 units, 384 units, 73 units and only one unit in the subsequent five years of production.

A senior official of the Kia-Lucky Motors JV has told the Engineering Development Board that the South Korean company will have a 60% share in the JV and will invest $150 million. It also will import, market and sell all types of Kia vehicles, parts and accessories, with some Pakistan-made Kia models being exported.

The Hyundai Nishat Motor project will involve the assembly and sale of Hyundai passenger and 1-ton commercial vehicles in Pakistan, according to the Engineering Development Board.