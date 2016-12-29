Front and center in the automotive industry is NHTSA’s proposal requiring customer-facing electronic recall notifications. The proposal leaves open which electronic methods automotive companies actually can employ, including email and text notifications. So where does social media fit in?

While social media can be a great way to communicate directly with customers during a recall to maintain their long-term brand reputation, and perhaps even increase customer loyalty, it also can be a disaster waiting to happen if it isn’t managed properly. And it shouldn’t replace direct notifications from manufacturers.

Because it is a mass communication, it is difficult to ensure you’re reaching the appropriate affected parties, which means it is unlikely to accelerate repair rates. Only targeted, repeated multichannel notifications can do that. And that means companies have to find ways of updating and enhancing owner contact information, especially if a recall involves older-model vehicles.

But social media offers some advantages: It is immediate, inexpensive and lets customers know the company has their well-being in mind – even if they are not directly affected by a recall. Social media also enables companies to defend their brand from any unfounded fears consumers may have as a consequence of a recall. Taking such an active role in the recall process can help companies guide the conversation and use the opportunity to respond to any falsehoods about its recalled vehicles.

The most important step in initiating a recall over social media is having an established plan before you need it. Typically this means designating a social media rapid-response team that can develop all messaging related to the recall and conduct outreach to the appropriate social channels. Having this response team in place also means the rest of the company can focus on facilitating the recall process itself.

Managing a recall can be stressful regardless of the size of the organization. But, through planning and real-time engagement over social media, automotive brands can build long-term trust with their customers and head off any regulatory actions, inquiries and litigation.

Social media best practices:

Preemptively answer customer questions. Information and misinformation alike spread quickly over social media. Without guidance, inaccuracies can further exacerbate the situation. Companies should do everything they can to take control of the situation by preemptively addressing customer questions and concerns as soon as they arise on social media.

Information and misinformation alike spread quickly over social media. Without guidance, inaccuracies can further exacerbate the situation. Companies should do everything they can to take control of the situation by preemptively addressing customer questions and concerns as soon as they arise on social media. Link to a recall page in your posts. Almost every interaction over social media needs to contain a link back to the official recall page, so customers have access to all the information they need to know during a recall. This is true whether you’re posting about the recall proactively or simply responding to inquiries from concerned customers.

Almost every interaction over social media needs to contain a link back to the official recall page, so customers have access to all the information they need to know during a recall. This is true whether you’re posting about the recall proactively or simply responding to inquiries from concerned customers. Diligently monitor social media conversations. There are a variety of tools available that make it easy for a company to track public sentiment on social media by monitoring specific keywords or hashtags related to the recall. Doing this enables the company to keep its finger on the pulse of the recall and respond directly, quickly and efficiently.

There are a variety of tools available that make it easy for a company to track public sentiment on social media by monitoring specific keywords or hashtags related to the recall. Doing this enables the company to keep its finger on the pulse of the recall and respond directly, quickly and efficiently. Contribute to the conversation. A company shouldn’t assume its job is done simply because it posted a recall notice on a few social networks. When a company directly engages its customers online and elsewhere, it demonstrates its concern for their customers’ safety.

With potential regulatory changes coming from NHTSA, it is a good time for the auto industry to develop a recall strategy for their social-media channels.

Embracing social media as part of the recall process not only will prepare automotive companies for regulatory changes that could be coming soon, but also demonstrates to vehicle owners and the public that safety is a top priority – which helps protect your brand while building long-term loyalty.

Martin Dowdall serves as vice president and general manager of recalls for Stericycle ExpertSOLUTIONS.