In Hyundai’s top-ranked ad, the automaker promises sweeter, more fun-filled commutes for owners of the newly redesigned Sonata.
Sonata appropriate vehicle for “Sweet Caroline” singalong.
Hyundai borrows Neil Diamond’s classic “Sweet Caroline” and takes first place in the iSpot.tv/WardsAuto ranking of the most-viewed automotive commercials for July 24-30.
In the ad, which racked up the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts for the period, Hyundai promises sweeter, more fun-filled commutes for owners of the newly redesigned Sonata.
Kia slips to No.2 with its short and sweet (as in, 15 seconds instead of the usual 30-60) spot promoting a summer clearance event for its highly ranked (by J.D. Power) SUVs, while Ford remains in third place with an ad offering interest-free financing for 72 months or a $4,000 rebate on the ’17 Escape.
Chevrolet closes out the ranking with two commercials that have been on the chart for weeks. At No.4, a spot featuring music by The Hives highlights the excitement to be had by driving various models. In fifth place, unsuspecting “real people” (not actors) get a surprise chance to check out the ’18 Equinox, prompting wonder and delight over various features such as the 360-degree camera display.
iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TV screens.
1. Hyundai: Duet
210,617,372 Impressions, 97.12 Attention Score, $4,827,952 Est. TV Spend
2. Kia: Summer SUV Clearance Event: Award-Winning SUVs
209,029,826 Impressions, 93.87 Attention Score, $4,822,034 Est. TV Spend
3. Ford: Ice Cream
198,384,716 Impressions, 93.77 Attention Score, $3,104,643 Est. TV Spend
4. Chevrolet: New Excitement
196,672,149 Impressions, 89.11 Attention Score, $492,390 Est. TV Spend
5. Chevrolet: Valet
177,977,486 Impressions, 94.97 Attention Score, $3,296,706 Est. TV Spend
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.