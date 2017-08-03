Hyundai borrows Neil Diamond’s classic “Sweet Caroline” and takes first place in the iSpot.tv/WardsAuto ranking of the most-viewed automotive commercials for July 24-30.

In the ad, which racked up the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts for the period, Hyundai promises sweeter, more fun-filled commutes for owners of the newly redesigned Sonata.

Kia slips to No.2 with its short and sweet (as in, 15 seconds instead of the usual 30-60) spot promoting a summer clearance event for its highly ranked (by J.D. Power) SUVs, while Ford remains in third place with an ad offering interest-free financing for 72 months or a $4,000 rebate on the ’17 Escape.

Chevrolet closes out the ranking with two commercials that have been on the chart for weeks. At No.4, a spot featuring music by The Hives highlights the excitement to be had by driving various models. In fifth place, unsuspecting “real people” (not actors) get a surprise chance to check out the ’18 Equinox, prompting wonder and delight over various features such as the 360-degree camera display.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TV screens.

1. Hyundai: Duet 210,617,372 Impressions, 97.12 Attention Score, $4,827,952 Est. TV Spend

2. Kia: Summer SUV Clearance Event: Award-Winning SUVs 209,029,826 Impressions, 93.87 Attention Score, $4,822,034 Est. TV Spend

3. Ford 198,384,716 Impressions, 93.77 Attention Score, $3,104,643 Est. TV Spend

4. Chevrolet: New Excitement 196,672,149 Impressions, 89.11 Attention Score, $492,390 Est. TV Spend

5. Chevrolet: Valet 177,977,486 Impressions, 94.97 Attention Score, $3,296,706 Est. TV Spend