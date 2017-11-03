U.S. light-vehicle inventory ended October a smidgeon above same-month 2016, but with recent stronger sales volumes combined with slower production schedules, dealer stocks should drop below year-ago in November for the first time since May 2015. Although the highest total ever for the month, October inventory of 3.85 million units was less than 1% above the prior year’s 3.84 million, easily the narrowest year-over-year gap in 2017. The decline is seen as a positive because prior to ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Production Cuts, Strong Sales Whittling Down U.S. Inventory" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.