FRANKFURT, Germany – With this summer’s acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors, PSA Group now has six brands in its stable, including DS and Los Angeles car-sharing marque Free2Move.

While many industry analysts may consider that three or four too many, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares is confident he can make the six coexist peacefully and, hopefully, profitably.

“So far, my recommendation to the brand CEOs is very simple: You are French, you are German. Now please, work together and find a way to be as complementary as you can,” Tavares tells media here during a wide-ranging roundtable interview.

Tavares sees brand positioning as something that “comes from the heart,” so he is trying to not meddle too much in instructing each brand which way to go, citing Opel and Vauxhall’s longevity and “fantastic” histories.

“Let them express what they feel is the most important in their DNA, and then let’s see in terms of business if there is any kind of overlap or any kinds of problems on the positioning, on the related positioning, but so far I don’t see any,” Tavares says.

Raising the profile of Vauxhall to become more than a subsidiary of Opel is possible, he says, noting there’s “only one rule: make money. Why should I restrain people from expressing their creativity if they make money?”

Figuring out how to make money selling a few hundred thousand vehicles in one particular country is an unanswered question, he admits, noting he tries to avoid being dogmatic about the issues facing Opel and Vauxhall, given any discussion of their futures is an emotional topic.

“(But) if emotions can drive creativity and creativity can drive business, I’m happy,” he says.

As of early September, Tavares had toured two Opel/Vauxhall facilities, the Russelsheim, Germany, headquarters campus, which includes a vehicle-assembly plant, as well as Opel’s Zaragoza, Spain, plant.

He has found the “gaps are big” when it comes to cost and quality, but deems the attitudes of employees regarding fixes for those gaps “extremely healthy.”

In November, Opel will unveil its way forward plan. Tavares says he would like to increase sales volumes for the brand, but in the near term is targeting a lower breakeven point.

“It’s all about efficiency. If we are highly efficient we will be profitable…if we are sustainable nobody will have to worry about his job.”

Another unanswered question is whether Opel and Vauxhall need the manufacturing and R&D footprint they have, given PSA’s plan to unite models on common platforms and use PSA powertrains.