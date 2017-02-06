U.S. dealers ended last month with record January inventory, an early indicator that February light-vehicle sales are primed for another big month at a time when demand should be undergoing a cyclical downturn after seven straight years of increases through 2016. With inventory rising and manufacturers maintaining overall strong production plans, February U.S light-vehicle sales have a high probability of besting year-ago’s 17.6 million-unit seasonally adjusted annual rate, and ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Record January U.S. Inventory Portends Robust February Sales" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.