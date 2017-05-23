China’s Geely Automobile reportedly has won the right to take control of Malaysian automaker Proton. Proton owner DRB-Hicom has requested a trading halt on the Malaysian Stock Exchange starting 9 a.m. Wednesday local time (9 p.m. EDT). The Edge newspaper reports sources saying Geely is getting the nod over France’s PSA Group, another finalist in the bidding. “It is understood that under the deal, DRB-Hicom will give away a controlling stake in Proton, with Geely possibly ...