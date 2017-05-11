Kia Rio Russia’s top seller in April.
The Russian new-vehicle sales revival continued in April, with deliveries rising 6.9% year-on-year to 129,476 units. The Association of European Businesses Automobile Manufacturers Committee says the result left the year-to-date total up 2.98% at 451,945. Committee Chairman Joerg Schreiber says while April deliveries increased year-on-year, at the same time they fell short of the volume achieved in March. “We are not dealing with a healthy seasonality yet, which reminds us of how ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Russia New-Vehicle Market Comeback Remains Fragile" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.