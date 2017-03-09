Vesta country’s No.3 seller but closing fast on Lada stablemate Granta.
Russian new-vehicle sales fell 4.1% to 106,658 units in February from a year-ago 111,232 in a mixed market showing more faint signs of recovery. The Association of European Businesses Automobile Manufacturers Committee says last month’s result left the year-to-date total down 4.5% at 184,574 units. “We see a very diverse sales performance by brand this month, (but) in aggregate not enough to generate a plus for the total market, as some of the traditional volume makers ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Russian Car Sales Slide Eases to 4.1% in February" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.