Granta runner-up to Kia Rio in March but keeps Lada brand No.1 in March.
Russian new vehicle sales pull out of their long downward spiral, soaring 9.4% year-on-year in March, enough to wipe out the losses of the first two months and put the first quarter in the black for the first time in four years. The Association of European Businesses Automobile Manufacturers Committee says dealerships delivered 137,894 units, putting the year’s first three months ahead 1% at 322,464 units from prior-year’s 319,220. “Finally!” committee Chairman ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Russian March, Q1 Sales Figures Tap Into Black Ink" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.