Lada Vesta gains ground on Granta stablemate with 74.7% May spike.
The Russian new-vehicle market recovery built on its recent gains in May, climbing 14.7% to 124,990 units. The Association of European Businesses Automobile Manufacturers Committee data shows year-to-date sales rose 5.1% to 577,449 units. The result has committee Chairman Joerg Schreiber much more optimistic about the future. “The Russian car market demonstrates a solid year-on-year gain in May – for the third month in a row, and at a two-digit pace for the first time in many ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Russian Sales Rise for Third Straight Month in May" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.