Toyota had a 10.5% daily-selling-rate-based increase in September U.S. sales compared with year-ago, thanks to the redesigned Camry and continued clamoring for the RAV4 and Highlander CUVs.

In the first full month on the market for the ’18 Camry, sales of the sedan grew 8.8% on a DSR basis. There were 26 selling days in September 2017 vs. 25 in September 2016.

Despite the Camry’s 34,732-unit tally, the RAV4 comfortably bested it to be Toyota’s No.1-selling model in the month.

The RAV4 midsize CUV had another barnstormer of a month with 42,395 sold, a 44% volume hike from year-ago’s 29,438 and a 38.5% DSR jump. While the tally fell shy of the 43,265 RAV4s sold in August, September marked the ninth consecutive month the RAV4 set a monthly record, Toyota says. WardsAuto data shows it also was the fifth month in a row the RAV4 has been the brand’s best-seller.

In a conference call with media, Toyota Div. Vice President-Sales Operations David Christ says the automaker still is targeting 400,000 sales for this year.

He notes Toyota has seen nine straight months of record-setting results for the Highlander large CUV, as well. It had a 31.1% DSR increase last month on 20,359 units.

Total Toyota-brand light-truck sales rose 26.2% on a DSR basis in September, as the 4Runner (20.3%), Tacoma (10.4%), Tundra (12.9%) and Sequoia (1.3%) SUVs gained and the automaker sold 3,017 copies of its new C-HR compact CUV.

Year-to-date, 14,860 C-HRs have been sold, making it one of the lower-selling models in WardsAuto’s Small CUV segment this year. Honda’s rival HR-V, for instance, sold 74,034 units through September.

As a group, Toyota cars had one of their lowest decreases in recent months, down just 2.5% on DSR although up 1.4% on a volume basis.

The relatively good performance was reflective of the weak year-ago volume against relatively modest September 2017 sales for the Yaris iA and Corolla iM hatchbacks. Both are former Scion models integrated into the Toyota brand in August 2016.

While Toyota saw a spike in sales (156.4%) of the Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car, the Prius hybrid suffered another monthly loss, down 28.4% in September. The Prius has not had a monthly increase since December 2015, WardsAuto data shows.

Lexus luxury-division sales posted a 2.4% DSR dip last month on 26,196 units sold.

The brand’s cars continue to struggle to find buyers, with all models save for the LS large sedan, just redesigned for ’18, falling below year-ago.

LS sales rose 20.4% on a DSR basis. Some 432 were sold vs. year-ago’s 345.

The new Lexus LC sports car accounted for 249 units of Lexus’ September tally. Lexus has sold 1,698 LCs in the year’s first nine months.

Lexus utilities were up 8.6% on a DSR basis, as the GX, LX, NX and RX all posted gains. It was the NX and RX CUVs – Lexus’ best-selling models – that had the smaller increases. The GX and LX rose 47.1% and 33.3%, respectively, on 3,035 and 535 sales.

Both Christ and Andrew Gilleland, vice president-sales operations for Lexus, foresee a strong fourth quarter, based on historical trends, year-end sales campaigns and a relatively good supply of in-demand light trucks.

At the end of last month, Christ says Toyota had a 46-day supply of vehicles in dealer stock, although he noted the light-truck inventory was a bit lighter than cars.

Lexus had a 38-day supply to end the month, with cars at 42 days and light trucks at 35. “We finally have gotten our SUV/passenger-car balance where we need it,” Gilleland says.

Through September, Toyota stood at 1.831 million U.S. sales, a 0.5% increase from like-2016’s 1.822 million.