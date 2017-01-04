FCA US sales reflect the continuing impact of the automaker’s shift away from cars to a portfolio heavy in trucks and utility vehicles. Jeep and Ram are the only brands showing annual sales growth.
FCA hopes Giulia can lift Alfa Romeo brand in 2017.
FCA US ended the year on a downward trend, posting a 7% swoon in daily light-vehicle sales in December from like-2015, following a double-digit decline in November, WardsAuto data shows.
The Italian-American automaker posted 190,437 deliveries for the month, bringing its total for the year to nearly 2.23 million, off 0.4%.
On a daily-sales basis, only Ram was in positive territory in December, climbing 13%, while Fiat suffered the largest drop at 52%. Chrysler (-29%), Dodge (-19%), Alfa Romeo (-4%) and Jeep (-3%) all declined during the month, which had one less sales day versus like-2015.
In annual volume, Ram and Jeep showed growth, up 11.5% and 6.1%, respectively, while Chrysler led the negative results with a 27% decline.
Overall, FCA light-truck deliveries climbed 9.3% for the year to 1.89 million, while car sales slid 33.5% to just over half a million deliveries, reflective of FCA’s decision to cut car production and eliminate several car nameplates.
Ram’s strong showing in December came from the Ram pickup (+18%) and ProMaster cargo van (+17%). Both ProMaster and ProMaster City nameplates were up 45% for the year, while the Ram pickup finished up 9%. The Ram brand posted 530,114 deliveries for the year.
Despite Jeep’s weak fourth quarter, FCA’s off-roading brand saw improvement in December from Renegade (+44%), Grand Cherokee (+17%), the outgoing Compass (+14%) and Wrangler (+6%). The Compass-sibling Patriot plummeted 34% and the Cherokee dropped 31%.
For the year, Renegade was up 75% with 106,606 deliveries, while Wrangler was off 5% with 191,774 sales. Grand Cherokee led Jeep sales with 212,273 deliveries, up 8.1% for the year.
Chrysler-brand sales continued to slip with monthly deliveries of 16,776 vehicles, down 29% on a daily-sales basis. The new Pacifica minivan topped 10,000 deliveries for the month, bringing its total for the year to 62,366, outpacing the outgoing Town & Country by about 3,000 units.
Dodge Challenger (+20%) and Journey (+29%) remain the bright spots for FCA’s performance brand, which recorded 506,858 deliveries in 2016.
Fiat saw double-digit declines across its portfolio in December and finished the year with 32,742 deliveries, down 24%, including 2,475 copies of the new Mazda MX-5-based Spider. Alfa Romeo delivered 36 of its just-introduced Giulia sedans for the year, with the overall brand recording 516 deliveries in 2016, down 27%.
bgritzinger@wardsauto.com @bobgritzinger