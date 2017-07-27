Kia needs only 15 seconds to claim first place in the iSpot.tv/WardsAuto ranking of the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts – for July 17-23.

Kia tops the list with a short-and-sweet spot promoting its SUV summer clearance event, touting the fact that its cars have been ranked “No.1 in initial quality” two years in a row by J.D. Power. Commercials in this ranking typically are 30 or 60 seconds long, so it’s interesting to see a 15-second spot get a major push from an auto brand.

Chevrolet’s ad showcasing “real people” (not actors) taking its vehicles for a test drive on a racetrack moves up the chart from No.5 to No.2. The company also snags fourth place with an ad in which valets, instead of delivering patrons’ own cars, give them a chance to explore the options offered by the ’18 Chevy Equinox.

In third place is Ford, promoting a sales event that encourages people to take on summer the right way with deals such as interest-free financing for 72 months or $4,000 cash back on the ’17 Escape. Upbeat music from Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen keeps the mood light.

The summer-sales theme continues with Honda’s fifth-place ad that promises to help keep things fun with great deals on the ’17 Civic LX sedan.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TV screens.

Data provided by

1. Kia: Summer SUV Clearance Event: Award-Winning SUVs 259,251,097 Impressions, 94.08 Attention Score, $4,406,786 Est. TV Spend

2. Chevrolet Chevy Summer Drive: New Excitement 205,714,488 Impressions, 88.66 Attention Score, $284,917 Est. TV Spend

3. Ford 184,956,804 Impressions, 93.55 Attention Score, $3,684,170 Est. TV Spend

4. Chevrolet: Valet 182,575,248 Impressions, 94.81 Attention Score, $3,164,036 Est. TV Spend

5. Honda 171,272,053 Impressions, 88.15 Attention Score, $1,440,428 Est. TV Spend