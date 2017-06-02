Hyundai had the most-seen ad for the third week running. The spot, which advertises a special “Better Than Ever” sales event where customers can get 25% off on the ’17 Sonata, has aired more than 2,400 times and generated more than 214 million TV ad impressions.
Hyundai promotion remains most-watched TV car ad.
Each week, WardsAuto teams with iSpot.tv to rank the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts. Here are the results for the May 22-28 period.
Hyundai had the most-seen ad for the third week running. The spot, which advertises a special “Better Than Ever” sales event where customers can get 25% off on the ’17 Sonata, has aired more than 2,400 times and generated more than 214 million TV ad impressions.
Ford took second place with a commercial featuring the 1988 Proclaimers’ song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).” In it, a man loads up his ’17 Edge and makes a long journey to surprise his homesick wife, who’s away on business.
Honda remained at No. 3 for the second week in a row with its ad that, using a bit of slick animation, features the youthful versions of celebrities including Steve Carell, Tina Fey and Jimmy Kimmel speaking out from their high-school yearbook photos about the importance of following your dreams. The campaign originally was created for the Super Bowl.
In fourth place was Chevrolet’s spot promoting a Memorial Day sales event where qualifying customers can get the ’18 Equinox starting at about $239/month. Lexus rounded out the chart with a commercial in which the LC 500 coupe zooms around a hangar, showing off its powerful V-8 and 10-speed direct-shift transmission, not to mention its stylish leather interior and “near-perfect” weight distribution.
iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens.
1. Hyundai: Better Than Ever Sales Event: Phones
214,360,722 Impressions, 92.01 Attention Score, $3,535,573 Est. TV Spend
2. Ford: For the Ones You Love
199,099,533 Impressions, 93.99 Attention Score, $5,680,691 Est. TV Spend
3. Honda: Yearbooks
145,507,415 Impressions, 97.10 Attention Score, $3,471,137 Est. TV Spend
4. Chevrolet: Memorial Day Sales Event: 2018 Equinox
140,797,759 Impressions, 94.59 Attention Score, $4,304,781 Est. TV Spend
5. Lexus: Feats of Amazing
119,906,069 Impressions, 94.19 Attention Score, $4,510,619 Est. TV Spend
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.