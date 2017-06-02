Each week, WardsAuto teams with iSpot.tv to rank the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts. Here are the results for the May 22-28 period.

Hyundai had the most-seen ad for the third week running. The spot, which advertises a special “Better Than Ever” sales event where customers can get 25% off on the ’17 Sonata, has aired more than 2,400 times and generated more than 214 million TV ad impressions.

Ford took second place with a commercial featuring the 1988 Proclaimers’ song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).” In it, a man loads up his ’17 Edge and makes a long journey to surprise his homesick wife, who’s away on business.

Honda remained at No. 3 for the second week in a row with its ad that, using a bit of slick animation, features the youthful versions of celebrities including Steve Carell, Tina Fey and Jimmy Kimmel speaking out from their high-school yearbook photos about the importance of following your dreams. The campaign originally was created for the Super Bowl.

In fourth place was Chevrolet’s spot promoting a Memorial Day sales event where qualifying customers can get the ’18 Equinox starting at about $239/month. Lexus rounded out the chart with a commercial in which the LC 500 coupe zooms around a hangar, showing off its powerful V-8 and 10-speed direct-shift transmission, not to mention its stylish leather interior and “near-perfect” weight distribution.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens.

1. Hyundai 214,360,722 Impressions, 92.01 Attention Score, $3,535,573 Est. TV Spend

2. Ford 199,099,533 Impressions, 93.99 Attention Score, $5,680,691 Est. TV Spend

3. Honda 145,507,415 Impressions, 97.10 Attention Score, $3,471,137 Est. TV Spend

4. Chevrolet: Memorial Day Sales Event: 2018 Equinox 140,797,759 Impressions, 94.59 Attention Score, $4,304,781 Est. TV Spend

5. Lexus: Feats of Amazing 119,906,069 Impressions, 94.19 Attention Score, $4,510,619 Est. TV Spend