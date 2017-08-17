A daydreamy Subaru commercial featuring music by Langhorne Slim collects the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts from Aug. 7-13 in a survey of car ads for WardsAuto by iSpot.tvcom.

The Subaru ad promises “great adventures are still out there” courtesy of the’17 Outback. The ad took fourth place last week and promotes the automaker’s “A Lot to Love” sales event with interest-free financing.

Hyundai maintains its hold on second place with its fun sing-a-long-worthy spot for the Sonata featuring “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, while a high-energy ad for multiple Chevrolet models is back on the chart at No.3. This enduring commercial that has music from The Hives offers excitement and adventure – and savings of up to 20% below retail on the ’17 Malibu LT.

Chevy’s ad also has the highest attention score on the ranking this time around (98.48), meaning people aren’t switching away when it comes on TV.

Mitsubishi slips from first to fourth place with a spot advertising the ’17 Outlander. This model, Mitsubishi wants us to know, includes features such as a multi-view camera system, blindspot warning, forward-collision mitigation and standard third-row seating.

Toyota closes out our ranking with another commercial we’ve seen before – previously at No.3. During the “National Clearance” sales event, customers can get deals on ’17 models including the 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra Crewmax.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TV screens.

1. Subaru: A Lot to Love Event: Boxcar 199,425,329 Impressions, 83.45 Attention Score, $3,729,550 Est. TV Spend

2. Hyundai 194,496,452 Impressions, 97.17 Attention Score, $4,918,819 Est. TV Spend

3. Chevrolet: Chevy Summer Drive: New Excitement 188,344,820 Impressions, 98.48 Attention Score, $3,136,518 Est. TV Spend

4. Mitsubishi 185,692,562 Impressions, 94.02 Attention Score, $3,646,300 Est. TV Spend

5. Toyota 181,217,342 Impressions, 86.38 Attention Score, $2,302,943 Est. TV Spend