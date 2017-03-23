ST. GEORGE, UT – Jaguar Land Rover North America President and CEO Joachim Eberhardt wants to see his quirky British brands enjoy more growth in the U.S. after skyrocketing sales for the luxury duo in recent years, but at the same time resists urges to populate every city block with one of its sleek sports cars or go-anywhere SUVs.

“Clearly we have to continue to grow,” Eberhardt tells WardsAuto aboard a charter jet whisking journalists between Los Angeles and rugged southwest Utah to test Land Rover’s latest offering, the luxurious and versatile Discovery 3-row SUV.

More growth is necessary because Indian multi-national manufacturer Tata Motors, which rescued JLR from Ford in 2008 as the Dearborn automaker jettisoned its luxury stable to stave off bankruptcy, has invested more than £3.0 billion ($3.6 billion) in the brands over the past three years to bolster their technology kit and launch eight new models.

Tata must begin realizing a return on that investment, which will come only when more JLR cars and trucks roll out of assembly plants in the U.K. and into the garages of more Americans.

“In order to fund (Tata’s) investment we have to continue to grow, but we are not looking to grow at the pace we have been,” says Eberhardt, who joined JLR in 2013 after 25 years in executive and advisory roles at the former Chrysler and DaimlerChrysler, as well as Mercedes-Benz and Boston Consulting.

JLR’s expansion in the past three years has been breakneck, beginning in 2013 with the Range Rover Evoq small CUV. The little truck was bit of a gamble for Land Rover, historically a seller of larger SUVs with more off-road prowess than street cred. Initial volume predictions called for 40,000 units globally in a good year and the Evoq smashed those expectations at 120,000 annually.

In the U.S. last year, JLR delivered 105,104 vehicles, a 23.6% improvement compared with 2015 and 57.6% better than before the Evoq arrived, according to WardsAuto data. Market share is up to 13.1% of the luxury segment from 12.9% in 2015 and 12.7% in 2013.

The Evoq also set in motion a new product-line strategy for Land Rover, with subsequent launches of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport splitting Range Rover off as the pinnacle of the greater Land Rover portfolio. The Range Rover Velar, recently introduced in London and at the Geneva auto show, will slide between the Evoq and Range Rover Sport as a refined, technically advanced CUV.

The Discovery Sport came last year into another red-hot segment, and the larger Discovery arrives at dealers in the coming weeks as a pair of products with an emphasis on versatility and focus on attracting a broader audience to the Land Rover brand. A new Defender is due soon, too, which will occupy a third channel emphasizing durability and capability.

Jaguar’s climb back to relevancy arguably has been steeper than Land Rover’s. For years it languished with two, or at times three, rather overpriced products in its stable. It was in desperate need of new platforms and powertrains and a CUV entry. In 2013 the F-Type was the first salvo of its renaissance, a 2-seater billed as the reincarnation of the legendary E-Type.

The XE then filled a void in the important compact-sports-sedan segment, and the F-Pace performance-minded CUV launched last year to complete a quantum leap for the brand. The i-Pace, an arresting battery-electric concept unveiled at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show is meant to challenge the Tesla Model X when it reaches the market.

“Over the last five or six years we actually tripled our volume,” Eberhardt says. “But that still does not make us a giant luxury brand. It makes a bigger luxury brand that now has scale but is still special and exclusive.

“You do not see it everywhere, and I think that is part of our appeal and something to focus on maintaining. It sets us apart from the others.”