Innova people mover helps keep Toyota No.1 in Thailand.
Toyota Thailand says a fourth straight difficult year saw the Thai market fall 3.9% to 768,788 sales in 2016, but predicts the result will rise 4.1% this year to 800,000. The automaker’s Thai subsidiary, which collates the country’s monthly auto sales, says commercial-vehicle deliveries fell 2.3% to 488,961 units last year, while car volume dropped 6.5% to 279,827 units. Within the CV segment, the important 1-ton pickup market fell 0.7% to 394,127 units. Toyota Thailand ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Thai Automakers Expect to Break 4-Year Slump in 2017 " is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.