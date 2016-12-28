Fortuner helps Toyota shrug off November slip to remain sales leader.
Consumer caution and the hangover from a tax-driven sales jump a year ago, saw Thailand’s new-vehicle sales slump 15.3% in November to 64,771 units. Toyota Thailand, which collates sales data for the industry, says the latest result left the year-to-date total down 2.3% at 681,930 units. Still, the Federation of Thai Industries automotive industry club believes a 4-year run of falling sales is nearing an end and raises its 2017 forecast 20,000 units to 800,000. It cites a recovering ...
