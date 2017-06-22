Entry-level Brio helps Honda inch past Toyota as car-sales leader in May.
Economic factors bogged down Thailand’s new-vehicle sales in May. Toyota Thailand, which collates data for the industry, reports the month’s sales inched up just 0.6% to 66,422 units, with Executive Vice President Wutikorn Suriyachantananon citing falling crop prices and reduced purchasing power. “Although the domestic economy will benefit from government stimulus measures and recovery, the consumer confidence index in May dropped for the first time in six months due to ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Thai LV Sales Flat in May Amid Economic Uncertainty" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.