Alphard family hauler helped Toyota post 106.4% car-sales spurt in February.
Thailand’s prolonged auto-market slump came to a decisive end in February, with new-vehicle sales jumping 19.9% year-on-year to 68,435 units. Toyota Thailand, which coordinates sales for the Thai industry, says car sales soared 49.8% to 26,702 units. Commercial vehicles rose 6.3% to 41,733 units, including the important 1-ton pickup segment up 9.8% at 34,480. Toyota Thailand Vice President Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont says dealerships benefited from new-model launches in January and ...
