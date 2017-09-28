With Thailand’s economy on the rise, customers continued returning to dealerships in August, raising sales 6.8% year-on-year to 67,962 units.

Toyota Thailand, which collates domestic sales for the industry, says the car market rose 8.5% to 26,868 units for the month, while commercial-vehicle deliveries climbed 5.8% to 41,094.

Within the CV segment, the 1-ton pickup market rose 10.1% to 33,399 units.

The result left the year-to-date total up 10.2% at 543,120 units, with the car segment climbing 20.7% to 215,150 and the CV market growing 4.3% to 327,970.

Toyota Thailand Vice President Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont says the sales recovery is being driven by the growth of the Thai economy.

“The introduction of new models and promotional activities from a variety of automotive companies are conducive to customer decision-making,” he says.

Toyota continued to lead the market in August despite a 24.3% plunge in deliveries to 16,064 units. Isuzu followed, up 16.6% at 12,784 units, ahead of Honda, up 11.3% at 10,712.

Honda took over at the top of the car segment, rising 9.2% to 7,931 units, with Toyota diving 30.9% to 5,598. Mazda jumped 50.5% to 3,201 units.

The CV segment had Isuzu on top, up 16.6% at 12,784 units, with Toyota down 20.2% at 10,466 and Ford up 33.2% at 4,779.

Within the segment, Isuzu led the 1-ton pickup market, rising 20.4% to 11,885 units. Toyota fell 19.2% to 9,834 units, while Ford rose 34.1% to 4,498.

Through the first eight months, Toyota still had a comfortable lead despite falling 3.6% to 145,059 units. Second-place Isuzu rose 8.6% to 102,020 units, ahead of Honda, up 13.7% at 82,641.

Honda led the car market, up 16.4% at 61,460 units, just ahead of Toyota, up 10.7% at 57,178. Mazda followed, up 28.4% at 23,066 units.

Isuzu increased its lead in the CV segment, rising 8.6% to 102,020 units for a 31.1% market share. Toyota was next, down 11.0% at 87,881 units, but still with a 26.8% share.

The 1-ton pickup market saw Isuzu deliveries up 9.5% at 93,166 units, with Toyota down 11.7% at 82,456 and Ford up 40.3% at 32,285.

Ford’s total August sales rose 31.5% to 4,822 units for an eight-month total up 37.2% at 34,569.

Chevrolet jumped 44.2% from a low base to 1,663 units for the month, raising its year-to-date total 28.1% to 11,615.