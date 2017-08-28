Ford Ranger deliveries soar 41.7% year-to-date.
Growing confidence is driving more consumers into Thailand salerooms, with July deliveries rising 7.5% year-on-year to 65,178 units and a 7-month result ahead 10.7% at 475,158. Toyota Thailand, which collates data for the industry, says car sales rose 10% during the month to 26,799 units and commercial-vehicle deliveries climbed 5.8% to 38,379, including the 1-ton pickup segment up 5.4% at 30,741. The year-to-date car market grew 22.6% to 188,282 units, while the CV segment was up 4.0% at ...
Premium Content (PAID Subscription Required)
"Thailandâ€™s July Sales Reflect Consumer Confidence" is part of the paid WardsAuto Premium content. You must log in with Premium credentials in order to access this article. Premium paid subscribers also gain access to:
All of WardsAuto's reliable, in-depth industry reporting and analysis
Hundreds of downloadable data tables including:
• Global sales and production data by country
• U.S. model-line inventory data
• Engine and equipment installation rates
• WardsAuto's North America Plant by Platform forecast
• Product Cycle chart
• Interrelationships among major OEMs
• Medium- and heavy-duty truck volumes
• Historical data and much more!
For WardsAuto.com pricing and subscription information please contact
Lisa Williamson by email: lwilliamson@wardsauto.com or phone: (248) 799-2642
Current subscribers, please login or CLICK for support information.