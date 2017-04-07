MADRID – Kia will introduce the third generation of its Picanto A-segment model to the Spanish market in June.

Developed by the Kia Design Centres in Namyang, South Korea, and Frankfurt, Germany, the Picanto initially will offer a choice of two gasoline engines used in the current generation and shared with the Hyundai i10: a 3-cyl., 1.0L version making 67 hp, and a 4-cyl., 1.25L 84-hp mill with fuel efficiencies of 57.4 mpg and 58.8 mpg (4.1 L/100 km and 4.6L /100 km), respectively.

A turbocharged 1.0L gasoline model topping out at 100 hp, the most of any Picanto, will be added.

Each engine will be offered with a manual 5-speed transmission, though the 1.25L powerplant can be had with an automatic 4-speed gearbox.

The third-gen Picanto is assembled on a new mechanical platform that will be shared with Hyundai’s future i10.

The upcoming Picanto is 141.5 ins. (3,595 mm) long, the same as its predecessor, but the new model has a longer wheelbase – 2,400 mm (94.5 mm) compared with 93.9 ins. (2,385 mm).

The front stabilizer bar is 2% more rigid and is positioned a little lower; the rear bar is 5% stiffer and is slightly higher. A new rack makes the steering 13% faster in relation to the previous Picanto, Kia says.

The trunk increases from 200 L to 255 L. The split (60:40) backrest can be folded completely flat by pressing a button. In doing so, cargo space expands to 1,010 L.

New optical groups with LED indicators and daytime running lights improve visibility. The Picanto will be available with autonomous emergency brake-assist system.

Two levels of equipment will be offered, the basic Concept and GT-line.

The first is available only with the 67-hp engine and includes a height- adjustable driver’s seat, travel computer, Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning and radio with steering-wheel controls.

The starting price for the 67-hp Concept will be €10,319 ($11,000).

The GT-line, available from €11,819 ($12,600) adds different interior and exterior elements lending more sportiness.

Seven paint finishes will be available, including metallic Shiny Red, Aurora Black, Pop Orange, Sparkling Silver and Celestial Blue. The new Picanto is equipped with standard 14-in. steel wheels but customers can choose 14- or 15-in. aluminum wheel designs.