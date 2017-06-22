Toyota’s fairy-tale-themed commercials continue to grace television screens; this week the brand’s edgy take on the gingerbread-man tale is the most-seen ad across the auto industry, according to iSpot.tv.

The spot, which features music by American Gentlemen, advertises the ’18 C-HR as a (naturally) ginger-haired driver speeds through city streets and ends up at an outdoor masquerade party.

Lexus captures second place with a commercial for the ’17 ES 350 that shows how, in the hectic routine of daily life, the car can offer a daily retreat and a place to relax and recharge. The ad urges you to “go ahead, spoil yourself” with a limited-time lease offer.

Kia’s enduring ad for the Summer’s On Us Sales Event is at No. 3 with over 147.8 million impressions, while Mitsubishi remains in fourth place with a spot for the ’17 Outlander and Outlander Sport. Action shots accompanied by customer testimonials explain why “nine out of 10 of our drivers recommend their cars.”

Nissan’s high-energy commercial with music by John Mellencamp takes fifth place. To celebrate the Fourth of July, people can get 0% APR financing for up to 72 months during what the company calls “America’s Best Sales Event.”

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV-ad-measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens.

Data provided by

1. Toyota 186,107,490 Impressions, 91.35 Attention Score, $3,960,187 Est. TV Spend

2. Lexus: Daily Retreat: July Offer 151,222,027 Impressions, 89.56 Attention Score, $3,416,767 Est. TV Spend

3. Kia: Summer's On Us Sales Event: Jet Ski 147,850,589 Impressions, 87.15 Attention Score, $4,564,448 Est. TV Spend

4. Mitsubishi 147,395,792 Impressions, 88.59 Attention Score, $2,557,447 Est. TV Spend

5. Nissan 144,392,561 Impressions, 95.18 Attention Score, $2,130,336 Est. TV Spend