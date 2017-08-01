For the second month in a row Toyota U.S. sales increased, rising 7.8% to 222,057 in July despite one fewer selling day than year-ago. There were 25 selling days last month vs. 26 in July 2016.

As has been the case for months, light trucks were the fuel that ignited the growth, with Toyota selling a whopping 41,804 RAV4s in July, a best-ever monthly result for the midsize CUV and coming two months after it set the last best-ever record, May 2017’s 38,356.

RAV4 sales rose 36.4% on a daily-selling-rate basis in July from year-ago, WardsAuto data shows.

“In July, Toyota division saw its strongest month of the year so far, and our second consecutive month of year-over-year increases based on sales volume,” Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager-Toyota Div., says in a statement. Hollis adds the automaker is “thrilled” by the RAV4's volume.

Of the 41,804, 4,695 were RAV4 hybrids.

RAV4 sales were up 14.6% to 226,570 through July as the automaker pursues 400,000 RAV4 sales in the U.S. in 2017.

The RAV4’s July volume easily topped the Camry’s 33,827, making three months in a row the CUV has been Toyota’s No.1 seller.

The majority of the Camry's July sales were the outgoing ’17 Camry, as Toyota says it launched sales of the redesigned ’18 Camry late in July.

The new model, or attractive deals on the outgoing Camry, provided a boost, as sales of the midsize sedan were up 3.1% in July. However, Camry volume still trailed January-July year-ago by 9.9%.

Most Toyota cars saw declines from July 2016, with the exception of three low-volume models, the Mirai fuel-cell car and former Scions the Yaris iA and Corolla iM.

The iM hatch variant couldn’t offset the Corolla sedan’s decline and total Corolla volume fell 11.6%.

Prius sales continued to suffer, with the lineup off 23.1% in July. Other than the new Prius Prime plug-in, all Prius models posted losses in the 35.0% to 36.0% range.

Illustrating the growing dominance of CUVs, the only Toyota light trucks to decline in July were the Sienna minivan (-1.6%) and body-on-frame SUVs the Land Cruiser (-30.1%) and Sequoia (-2.3%).

Like its smaller sibling the RAV4, Toyota’s Highlander large CUV had a strong month, up 30.0% to 19,017.

Toyota sold 3,444 of its new C-HR small CUV, tallying 8,942 through July.

The midsize Tacoma and large Tundra pickups both increased in July, up 9.0% and 4.7%, respectively.

In total, the Toyota brand was up 11.6% in July.

Toyota’s Lexus brand climbed 7.8% and also on the strength of its utilities. The 28,902 Lexuses sold last month made for its second-best July tally yet, Lexus says.

Its utility lineup had its best July in Lexus history (17,486), WardsAuto data shows, as the NX and RX CUVs and GX and LX SUVs all rose between 12.5% and 19.9%.

Many of the cars in Lexus’ lineup continued to experience steep year-on-year losses. But the ES managed to gain in July, rising 25.6% on a DSR basis.

Lexus sold 313 units of its new LC sport coupe last month and has delivered 1,158 year-to-date.

Hollis says good inventory of Toyota’s light trucks should drive sales in August, while Lexus is looking to its Golden Opportunity marketing promotion this month to lift deliveries.

Through July, Toyota U.S. sales were down 2.5% at 1.377 million units.