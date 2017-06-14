Toyota holds the top two spots for the second straight week and claims third place as well in the iSpot.tv ranking of the most-viewed automotive commercials. These ads that have racked up the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts.

Toyota’s Cinderella story, complete with a lost shoe, continued to hold first place in the June 5-11 period with nearly 199.6 million TV ad impressions, while the Rapunzel version of the C-HR spot took No.2 once again. The automaker’s third-place ad departs from the fairy-tale world to give real-life examples of why the ’17 Prius’ Safety Sense system, including pedestrian detection and lane departure, is key.

Mitsubishi took fourth place with a commercial for the ’17 Outlander and Outlander sport that features customer feedback about the models. The brand professes “nine out of ten of our drivers recommend their cars” because of features including standard third-row seating, all-wheel drive and a 10-year/100,000-mile (160,000-km) warranty.

Kia, in fifth place, rounded out the chart with its summer sales event spot that’s been on the chart for a few weeks, most recently in third place. It lets people know customers can get five months of “freedom from payments” for a limited time.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens.

1. Toyota: Cinderella 199,597,585 Impressions, 95.14 Attention Score, $6,313,855 Est. TV Spend

2. Toyota: Rapunzel 182,823,753 Impressions, 96.87 Attention Score, $4,408,187 Est. TV Spend

3. Toyota: Crash Test Dummies 173,240,318 Impressions, 93.97 Attention Score, $3,131,048 Est. TV Spend

4. Mitsubishi 167,151,349 Impressions, 91.81 Attention Score, $2,878,683 Est. TV Spend

5. Kia: Summer's On Us Sales Event: Jet Ski 137,922,290 Impressions, 87.46 Attention Score, $3,970,541 Est. TV Spend