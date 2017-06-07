Toyota owns the top two spots with a couple of fairy-tale-inspired ads – new takes on Cinderella and Rapunzel.
Each week WardsAuto teams up with iSpot.tv to rank the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts. Here are the results for the May 29 – June 4 period.
Toyota owns the top two spots with a couple of fairy-tale-inspired ads. In first place, a new take on the classic Cinderella story that shows off the ’18 C-HR, a new type of CUV. The same model is advertised in the No.2 commercial, but this time it’s Rapunzel who makes a getaway from her overbearing boss using a long, braided wig to zipline into a waiting C-HR.
At No.3 is Kia with a “Summer’s On Us” sales event commercial that lets prospective customers know they don’t have to make any payments for five months, leading one man to envision what getting more out of his summer could mean.
Lexus moves up a spot, from fifth to fourth place, with its ad for the LC 500 that demonstrates its V-8 engine, direct-shift transmission and sleek leather interior. Chevrolet rounds out our ranking with a Memorial Day sales spot for the ’18 Equinox that previously was in fourth place.
iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens.
1. Toyota: Cinderella
243,295,512 Impressions, 95.19 Attention Score, $6,718,324 Est. TV Spend
2. Toyota: Rapunzel
186,423,160 Impressions, 95.99 Attention Score, $4,056,668 Est. TV Spend
3. Kia: Summer's On Us Sales Event: Jet Ski
152,867,207 Impressions, 77.38 Attention Score, $6,103,732 Est. TV Spend
4. Lexus: Feats of Amazing
116,877,623 Impressions, 95.70 Attention Score, $3,828,995 Est. TV Spend
5. Chevrolet Memorial Day Sales Event TV Spot, '2018 Equinox'
109,959,764 Impressions, 93.80 Attention Score, $2,328,952 Est. TV Spend
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.