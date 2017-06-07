Each week WardsAuto teams up with iSpot.tv to rank the most-viewed automotive commercials – the ads that have racked up the highest number of TV impressions across national television broadcasts. Here are the results for the May 29 – June 4 period.

Toyota owns the top two spots with a couple of fairy-tale-inspired ads. In first place, a new take on the classic Cinderella story that shows off the ’18 C-HR, a new type of CUV. The same model is advertised in the No.2 commercial, but this time it’s Rapunzel who makes a getaway from her overbearing boss using a long, braided wig to zipline into a waiting C-HR.

At No.3 is Kia with a “Summer’s On Us” sales event commercial that lets prospective customers know they don’t have to make any payments for five months, leading one man to envision what getting more out of his summer could mean.

Lexus moves up a spot, from fifth to fourth place, with its ad for the LC 500 that demonstrates its V-8 engine, direct-shift transmission and sleek leather interior. Chevrolet rounds out our ranking with a Memorial Day sales spot for the ’18 Equinox that previously was in fourth place.

iSpot.tv is a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart-TV screens.

Data provided by

1. Toyota 243,295,512 Impressions, 95.19 Attention Score, $6,718,324 Est. TV Spend

2. Toyota: Rapunzel 186,423,160 Impressions, 95.99 Attention Score, $4,056,668 Est. TV Spend

3. Kia: Summer's On Us Sales Event: Jet Ski 152,867,207 Impressions, 77.38 Attention Score, $6,103,732 Est. TV Spend

4. Lexus: Feats of Amazing 116,877,623 Impressions, 95.70 Attention Score, $3,828,995 Est. TV Spend

5. Chevrolet Memorial Day Sales Event TV Spot, '2018 Equinox' 109,959,764 Impressions, 93.80 Attention Score, $2,328,952 Est. TV Spend