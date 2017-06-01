Honda’s Accord one of few cars in positive territory in May.

Toyota, Honda and Nissan’s U.S. sales declined in May, as all continued to suffer losses on the car side but showed strength in light trucks.

Toyota deliveries fell 4.5% on a daily-selling-rate basis last month, to 218,248, WardsAuto data shows. There was one more selling day in May 2017 than in May 2016.

While Toyota-brand sales were flat, down 0.5%, Lexus slipped 8.6%. WardsAuto still tracks the discontinued Scion brand, which looks to be nearly out of inventory as 10 sales were recorded last month, down 99.9% from May 2016.

Across all Toyota brands, cars dropped 17.3% and light trucks increased 7.9%.

The Toyota Div.’s light-truck lineup had a best-ever May, as did the RAV4 midsize CUV and Highlander large CUV, Toyota says.

The RAV4 tallied 38,356, not only a best-ever May tally, but per WardsAuto data an all-time record for the CUV. The RAV4’s best prior monthly volume was 37,214 set in December 2016.

The hybrid variant dipped 6.6% last month, Toyota says, comprising 4,070 of the vehicle’s total sales. RAV4 Hybrid sales through May tallied 17,061, up 9.9% from like-2016, Toyota says.

RAV4 sales through May stood at 150,646, an 8.7% increase and roughly 17,000 units shy of the Camry midsize sedan and within 1,000 of the Corolla compact car.

Toyota has a goal of selling 400,000 RAV4s in the current calendar year, and brand officials have said the RAV4 may become its best-selling model this year or next.

The RAV’s big brother, the Highlander CUV, racked up 18,115 sales, a 17.6% increase from May 2016.

The RAV4 was Toyota’s best-selling model in May, topping the usual No.1 Camry sedan for the fifth time ever, with the first time occurring just last August.

The Camry also was outsold by Honda’s Accord in May, by exactly 1,000 units. Camry sales slid 15.4% in May to 32,547. Toyota is preparing to launch the ’18 Camry later this summer.

Toyota’s other top-selling car, the Corolla, fell 14.8% to 30,942.

The Prius continues its long decline since the current-gen went on sale early last year. The Prius, which includes the original liftback body style, new Prime plug-in hybrid variant and aged V wagon, fell 22.0% last month. Sales of the 3-car lineup were down 13.6% through May.

Toyota says 1,908 units of the car’s 8,619 May total were the Prime.

The new C-HR small CUV sold 1,848 units in May, for 2,398 total since going on sale in April.

The Lexus brand continues to suffer steeper car losses than Toyota, with Lexus cars falling 23.8% in May and declines registered among every model.

Lexus sold 419 copies of the new LC sports car.

Lexus utilities rose 3.2% as a group, with the NX midsize CUV and LX large SUV offsetting losses with the RX and GX models. The NX posted a best-ever May result of 5,009 units, good for a 19.3% jump.

Toyota U.S. sales were down 4.7% through May to 952,785. The Toyota brand is flat, while Lexus is in the red by 13.1%.

Jack Hollis, the newly installed group vice president-Toyota Div., indicates the automaker is ready to meet even greater demand for light trucks, noting inventory of the vehicle type “remains at healthy levels for our customers during the summer buying season.”