Australia’s Toyota Fleet Management (TFM) launches a web-based car-sharing scheduling, booking and reporting system that makes it easier for businesses to oversee and manage the use of their shared or pooled vehicles and get the most out of their fleet assets.

TFM says the centralized car-sharing system gives users total visibility of shared vehicles at any time when they log in on their desktops or via a smartphone app. Available vehicles can be identified immediately and bookings made with just a few clicks.

It’s a product designed to help business-fleet managers make better use of their fleet assets and is not a system for general private use.

The car-sharing program is available in three packages and can be customized to suit individual fleet needs. One of the packages includes a keyless-entry option for tap-and-go vehicle access via smartphone or swipe card.

TFM General Manager Ed Stanistreet says the car-sharing program is a response to demand from the fleet market and its own customers.

“The key benefit of car sharing is its ability to help maximize the utilization of existing fleet assets to increase efficiencies and reduce costs by reducing the total number of cars needed,” he says in a statement.

“This can involve making company cars that are parked all day on site available for others to use in business hours, and those vehicles that are used in business hours can be made available to others to hire on evenings and weekends as a potential revenue stream.

“Car sharing is highly flexible in terms of the parameters that can be set,” he says. “The look and feel of the online interface can be customized and a variety of policies particular to each user can be set up – for example, if authorization from certain company departments is required.”