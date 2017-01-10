  MADRID – Toyota Spain reports selling 64,200 cars in 2016, a 13.3% improvement from a year earlier.   Of the Japanese automaker’s total sales, 58,500 were Toyota-branded vehicles, up 12.5% year-on-year, and the rest were Lexus luxury-brand models, up 21.5% from like-2015.   While the Spanish market recorded overall sales in 2016, a 10.9% improvement, Toyota claimed a 4.7% share and Lexus, 0.5%.   Toyota’s strength was in the 25,362 sales of its ...

