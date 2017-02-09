It’s been four years since the Tundra fullsize pickup last was refreshed, and 10 years since the current generation went on sale in the U.S.

With that in mind, Toyota is updating the truck again, largely through the addition of safety equipment that is becoming more common across today’s industry.

For ’18, the Tundra will include as standard the automaker’s suite of safety technology, dubbed Toyota Safety Sense-P. TSS-P includes lane-departure alert, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.

Another modernization is standard LED headlights and daytime running lights on higher-end grades (Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition) and LED DRLs on SR and SR5 midgrade Tundras. Those trim levels also get standard halogen headlights with a black bezel.

Exterior styling is tweaked through the addition on a new mesh grille on unspecified grades, while the Limited and 1794 Edition Tundras receive a “billet-style grille” for ’18.

The Tundra’s Sequoia platform mate also gets Safety Sense-P standard across all grades. The large SUV also now has standard LED headlights, DRLs and foglamps.

Each grade of the Sequoia has a unique grille insert, while a chrome surround on bumper openings is standard on the top-end Limited and Platinum grades.

The SUV’s interior receives a new gauge cluster and multi-information display, as well as an updated center console “with a smooth vertical surface and trim with wood-like accents,” Toyota says.

New for ’18 Tundras and Sequoias are TRD Sport grades, aimed at outdoor adventurers. Features include specially tuned Bilstein shocks and front and rear anti-sway bars, as well as interior and exterior TRD Sport badging.

Not to be left out, the RAV4 compact CUV also receives a new outdoor-oriented grade for ’18, the Adventure, which feataures a higher-ride-height suspension system, towing package with an upgraded radiator, trailer sway control and hill-start assist. The grade also gets unique design features inside and out.

The ’18 Tundra and Sequoia, as well as RAV4 Adventure, hit Toyota U.S. dealers in September.

Tundra sales fell 2.9% in the U.S. in 2016, to 115,489, placing it fifth among six entrants in WardsAuto’s Large Pickup segment, behind heavy-hitters the Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado and Ram trucks, but ahead of Nissan’s Titan.

Sequoia sales rose 1.5% to 12,771 in the Large SUV group, where again Toyota trailed entrants from the Detroit Three but outsold Nissan.

