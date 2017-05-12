Add San Diego to the cities where Lincoln owners can dial up a personal chauffeur to pilot their vehicle or run errands for them.

The Ford luxury brand today announces the Southern California market joins Miami on the short list of metropolitan areas where the Lincoln Chauffeur service is available. The pilot program, launched earlier this year, provides a vetted, trained driver for Lincoln owners, enabling them to ride in comfort in the back of their own vehicles.

Provided in collaboration with RedCap Technologies, drivers in the membership service also can assist owners with vehicle fueling and cleaning and with tasks such as picking up dry cleaning.

“This service is generating a lot of interest among Lincoln owners,” says Eric Cin, Lincoln client services manager. “They’re using it for dinner dates, for doctor appointments; they’re recognizing just how convenient it is to have this option available.

“This is just one more way we provide services to our clients,” he adds. “For Lincoln, it’s all about the experience.”

The pilot chauffeur program is part of the Lincoln Way, an initiative aimed at helping owners save time. Two other Lincoln Way offerings are the successful Lincoln Service Valet, a pick-up and drop-off program that also provides a free loaner car to owners whose vehicles need service, and the At-Home Test Drive program being piloted in Houston and Dallas. The valet service, launched last fall, is expected to provide owners 50,000 rides in 2017.

