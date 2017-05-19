8 startups selected by a jury of major actors in the connected and autonomous vehicle space in the United States.

A 10-month acceleration program and 2 week immersion program in the automotive ecosystems of Detroit and San Francisco.

Its third edition under way, Ubimobility 2017 boasts two successful editions in its past.

Today, Business France and Bpifrance unveiled the 8 startups selected to participate in the 3rd edition of Ubimobility, an acceleration program in the connected and autonomous vehicle sector in the United States. Beginning on June 3rd, the eight selected French companies will begin an intensive two-week immersion program presenting their technologies and developing partnerships with major U.S. players in the industry. Ubimobility will take the delegation to two major ecosystems in the automotive industry – Detroit/Ann Arbor and San Francisco/Silicon Valley. Additionally, these eight startups will be part of a 10-month program where Business France will provide professional support, and guidance, in order to foster the relationships established between the French and American companies.

For the third edition of Ubimobility, a jury comprised of representatives from key U.S. automotive companies selected the 8 startups from a pool of 20 pre-selected companies. The selected startups offer advanced technologies in the key areas of connected and autonomous vehicles including advanced driving and safety, facial and vocal recognition, driver behavior and interaction, vehicle connectivity and software validation. Supported by Bpifrance in their innovation efforts, most, if not all of these companies have made the United States their target market.

Designed as a program to accelerate their integration onto the U.S. automotive industry, Ubimobility provides the opportunity for these eight companies to present their technologies to the automakers, suppliers, VC, and research communities. On site, each of them will benefit from personalized support from Business France. The goal is to build a lasting relationship with potential customers and strategic partners in the North American market. The companies will receive coaching to adapt their message to the U.S. market. They will participate in targeted events bringing together the diverse members of the automotive / mobility communities and will benefit from a program of personalized BtoB meetings.

While in the U.S., the Ubimobility delegation will meet with each jury member and their autonomous and connected vehicle teams, including: Ford Silicon Valley, Delphi, FCA, Valeo North America, The University of Michigan, WardsAuto, Magna International, The University of California – Berkeley and the Boston Consulting Group. In addition to the jury, other meetings will include new automotive manufacturers and major Tier 1 suppliers involved in mobility.

This unique mixture of complete immersion and long-term professional support has demonstrated the program’s effectiveness of introducing French innovation onto the U.S. market.

Results from the first 2 editions of Ubimobility:

- Coaching and development of 16 innovative startups.

- 11 companies’ presence and expansion to the U.S. market (Actia, Vulog, Navya, Trust In Soft, Roadeyes, Kronosafe, Optis, ESI Group, Prove & Run, Pradeo, Arkamys).

- $64.8 million USD raised for their international development.

The 8 startups selected for UBIMOBILITY 2017

The companies and their technologies for Ubimobility 2017 include: