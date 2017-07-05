Golf ekes out June sales win over Fiesta, Focus.
New-car sales in the U.K. fell 1.3% to 1,401,811 units from January through June but nevertheless were the second-biggest first half-year on record, and the industry says the overall performance remains strong and on track to meet this year’s forecast. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says fleet and business buyers drove demand across the first six months with sales up 1.5% and 2.7%, respectively, in contrast to a 4.8% drop in private purchases, although almost 650,000 ...
