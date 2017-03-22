The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders aims to make British cars more British.

Its Meet the Buyer event will return to Automechanika Birmingham for a second year June 6-8.

Some 1,000 companies applied to take part in Meet the Buyer in 2016, with more than 360 individual meetings taking place.

The SMMT event, run in partnership with the Department for International Trade’s Automotive Investment Organization, matches purchasers from automakers and Tier 1 suppliers with component makers in hundreds of one-on-one meetings.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes says the U.K. is coming off a record year for exports of vehicles built in the region, with demand growing 10.3% in 2016.

The resurgent new-car market also has helped boost the U.K.’s important aftermarket sector, now the fourth biggest in Europe.

Automechanika Birmingham, the U.K.’s largest aftermarket and supply-chain exhibition, last year welcomed buyers from every locally based automaker, and resulted in the spending of £595 million ($724 million).

This year’s event will be 70% bigger, hosting more than 750 exhibitors with 250 companies making their debut.

Already confirmed for the event, SMMT says, are Aisin Europe, Alexander Dennis, Aston Martin Lagonda, Bentley, BMW, Dennis Eagle, Faurecia, Ford, General Motors, GLM, Honda, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Jaguar Land Rover, Lear, Magna, Nissan Technical Center Europe, Nobel Automotive and Sears Manufacturing.

New this year is a dedicated supply-chain zone, as well as specific seminars for engineers and buyers across all tiers of the supply chain.

Kieran Gray, purchasing manager-Nissan Europe, says the automaker has been involved with Meet the Buyer since 2011 and it’s more important than ever for the company this year.

“We are about to embark on a significant sourcing activity with a focus on purchasing parts and components made in Britain for our U.K. operations and with potential for export,” Gray says in a statement.

“We use the event as a forum to introduce our existing Tier 1 suppliers to new Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers and have had great success in the past. Our suppliers have awarded significant contracts as a direct result of Meet the Buyer, which benefited their business as well as ours.”

Mark Toghill, sales manager for lighting system manufacturer Aspoeck UK, says it’s often difficult to speak directly with purchasers.

“Meet the Buyer opened doors for us – it’s an excellent event to build your network,” Toghill says. “We had four meetings and from one of those we’ve gone on to quote for lighting systems and camera equipment for a major manufacturer – so it’s actually won us new business – and we are keen to return in 2017.”