A long-awaited inventory sell-off of U.S. light-vehicles finally occurred in September, as the seasonally adjusted annual rate topped 18 million for only the second time since the industry exited the recession in 2009. Helping was a partial recouping of the estimated 30,000 units of lost sales in August due to Hurricane Harvey. However, rising incentives caused by bloated dealer stocks was the main impetus to the surge. The industry’s largess even caused the raw volume total and the ...